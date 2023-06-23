Source: Chapman withdraws from presidential race – #Asakhe – CITE

Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman has pulled out of the presidential elections with the party declaring it will support Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa’s bid.

Zimbabwe has 11 presidential candidates set to battle it out at the August 23 polls.

While his nomination papers had been approved by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on June 21, he later decided to withdraw his candidature “after great discussion with the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe top leadership and its advisory, friends and colleagues, including the circulation of the Bulawayo province”.

Chapman cited financial constraints, limited time until the voting day to address challenges around the voters’ roll and extreme political polarisation as some of his reasons for withdrawing.

Chapman said he will still party members who are contesting for council and parliamentary seats with their campaigns.

“I would like to personally thank all those who worked hard and remained true to our cause for an alternative option to the political landscape of Zimbabwe. As I and we all reflect on this moment, the tough lessons allow the opportunity to build back better and wiser. I look forward to campaigning on the ground with all our successfully nominated candidates and remain committed to improving the dialogue about building a better Zimbabwe,” he said.