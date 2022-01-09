Source: Charity organisation uplifts communities | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

A Christian non-profit organisation, the Africa Development Mission Trust (ADMT), which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this month, has been commended for promoting community development in Zimbabwe.

The organisation focuses on supporting Christian churches, skills training and community development in Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu, Mudzi, Harare and Chipinge.

Through the community development arm, it has embarked on projects to uplift lives of the less privileged.

To date, 500 learners have been sponsored, four rural clinics have been assisted with medical supplies, 84 boreholes have been drilled, 29 community gardens have been established and some rural schools have been assisted with learning resources and renovations.

In a statement, ADMT’s community development field officer Mr Kennedy Abiyuti said through their partnership with local authorities, they have successfully responded to the needs of communities.

“We are into community development and as such, these projects are a response to issues affecting communities.

“Various initiatives have been rolled out, like child sponsorship, donations of benevolence, nutritional gardens as well as the drilling of boreholes.”

Mhondoro-Mubaira legislator Mr Freddy Kapuya (ZANU PF) expressed gratitude for the support that his constituency has been receiving from ADMT in promoting Government policies to empower rural communities.

“People’s lives have been transformed; we want to thank ADMT for their immense contribution in community development work. Other stakeholders should emulate that.

“Development is a collective effort by all,” he said.

ADMT executive director Pastor Denford Chizanga said: “Looking back at the last 20 years fills my heart with gratitude. It is surprising that two decades have already passed.

“We are truly grateful for the opportunity and privilege it has been to see and to be a part of what God has been doing through the ministry of the Africa Development Mission Trust (ADMT). Our heartfelt appreciation also goes out to all who have stood with us and supported the vision.”

ADMT is currently constructing a training centre for Mhondoro and Chegutu districts to provide a platform to train and equip the church and community through promoting the Christian religion, leadership as well as vocational programmes.