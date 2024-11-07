Chegutu Pirates, Hwange on the edge

RELEGATION threatened sides Hwange and Chegutu Pirates are bracing for a defining penultimate week of the 2024 Castle lager Premier Soccer League.

With 29 points from 32 points, Chegutu Pirates will effectively be relegated if they fail to beat CAPS United at Baobab on Sunday.

Zaire might still be relegated if they win, provided Bulawayo Chiefs who occupy 15th place pick up a point at home against ZPC Kariba.

Bulawayo Chiefs are on 35 points, the maximum that Pirates might attain.

Chegutu Pirates’ greatest undoing is their huge goal deficit.

They have a minus 17 goal difference, compared to Bulawayo Chiefs’ minus six.

Hwange are equally in danger as they could also slip back to Division One if they lose against Highlanders at Colliery on Sunday.

Their last game of the season is against Bikita Minerals at Sakubva.

Bikita Minerals occupy the last relegation slot with 35 points.

They play Chicken Inn at Luveve on Saturday before concluding the season with a home fixture against Chipangano.

Arenel Movers became the first to be relegated when they lost 0-1 against champions Simba Bhora on Wednesday.

