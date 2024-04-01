Source: Chicken Inn chalk another draw –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZPC Kariba held Chicken Inn to a dull draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

After their first win against Caps United at Bata Stadium, The Gamecocks returned home and were held by new boys Arenel. On Friday, Chicken Inn played a 2-2 draw with FC Platinum at Mandava and are now on six points from four matches.

ZPC Kariba have also played three draws having won once in their four outings.

They were happy with the draw at Luveve where they also lost 4-0 to the same team last season.

Only two scoring opportunities from either side came in the first half from ZPC Kariba’s Stanley Ngala, who miscued with only goalkeeper Donovan Bernard to beat, while Lincoln Mangaira was the culprit for Chicken Inn at Luveve yesterday.

In the second half, The Gamecocks’ substitute George Majika packed a thunderbolt from outside the penalty area, but the visitors dealt with it well.

Chicken Inn could have scored two minutes before the final whistle after Joseph Tulani was brought down just outside the penalty box, but substitute Innocent Mucheneka sailed his effort off the bar from the set piece.

Chicken Inn assistant Fungai Tostao Kwashi was disappointed with the result.

“We got the chances to win the football game. We have been poor at home in the last two games. We have to be honest with each other. We didn’t score against Arenel, we didn’t score today. What we need to do is work even harder. We have to put in a shift; we have no excuses. We have no one to blame than ourselves. We need to do better. We keep on working hard, but we are not happy with ourselves,” Kwashi said.

ZPC Kariba coach Newton Chitewe was, however, satisfied with the draw.

“It was good. Getting a point was good for us. We came here last year and lost 4-0; getting a point was good for us. We just played our game slow to manage our energy levels after the travelling,” Chitewe said.