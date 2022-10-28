Source: Chief Chidziva laid to rest | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Chief Chidziva (92), who succumbed to kidney complications last week, was laid to rest at his Sarahata Farm in Zvimba district yesterday.

His family thanked President Mnangagwa for the support rendered.

Born Johannes Jenami, Chief Chidziva died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals last Wednesday evening.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe addressed mourners and said the late chief was a strong supporter of the government and revolutionary party, Zanu PF.

The late traditional chief worked as a general hand for Dairy Marketing Board from 1954 before joining Atlantic Ocean Service Station as a fuel attendant in 1957.

He left his job and pursued farming in Zvimba from 1964 where he also assisted freedom fighters from 1969 to 1979 with food, shelter and information.

The traditional leader, who was installed as substantive chief in 2012, was influential during the land reform programme in 2000.

He is survived by two wives, 21 children and several grandchildren