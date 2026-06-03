Source: Child Online Protection Policy okayed – herald

Debra Matabvu

Senior Reporter

CABINET yesterday approved the Zimbabwe National Child Online Protection Policy (2026-2030), which provides a comprehensive framework to protect children from risks associated with internet platforms, while ensuring they benefit from opportunities offered by information and communication technologies.

The framework establishes a co-ordinated national approach involving Government, the private sector, academia and communities.

It promotes standardisation and ensures that all decisions relating to children’s experiences in the digital space are aligned with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Children’s Act which both protect children.

The policy is anchored on nine strategic focus areas, supported by clearly defined policy actions to achieve its objectives.

These focus areas are institutional capacity; legal and regulatory framework; prevention, response and support mechanisms; technical control and corporate responsibility; education; public awareness and communication; research and development; global cooperation and leadership; and monitoring, evaluation and learning.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Zhemu Soda said Government would promulgate relevant legislation with enforceable measures to safeguard children.

“Cabinet noted and approved the Online Child Protection Policy as presented by Honourable Vice President Dr (Kembo) Mohadi as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Social Development,” said Minister Soda.

“The Zimbabwe National Child Online Protection Policy: 2026-2030 provides a national framework to safeguard children in the digital environment, while ensuring that they benefit from opportunities offered by information and communication technologies.

“While the internet presents enormous opportunities for children, it has inadvertently increased children’s exposure to online sexual exploitation and abuse, cyberbullying, harmful content, grooming, sextortion and privacy violations.”

The policy will also promote accountability across all sectors of society and set out practical measures to mitigate online risks faced by children.

“Against this backdrop, the policy will achieve, inter-alia, the following: provide a single national framework for Government, private sector, academia, and communities at large, in keeping children safe online; ensuring that all decisions and matters relating to children’s experience in the digital space are aligned with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and Children’s Act; and promotion of accountability in all sectors of society, conditions, and practical steps to mitigate online risks that children may face,” said Minister Soda.

He also urged communities, parents and guardians to play a central role in monitoring children’s online activities.

Across the world, countries have adopted comprehensive child online protection policies to address digital risks, with countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and France among the leaders in implementing such frameworks.

Countries such as Indonesia and Australia are also strengthening regulations, including age verification for social media platforms and strict restrictions for users under 16.