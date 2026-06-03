Source: Zim on verge of clinching UNSC seat as voting begins – herald

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is on the cusp of a major diplomatic breakthrough as it seeks to secure a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term in today’s elections.

It was a hectic day yesterday for the Zimbabwean delegation in New York, the headquarters of the United Nations, led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, who held several high-level meetings as the country concluded its campaign.

The delegation wrapped up its campaign by hosting a reception attended by representatives of member states, providing Zimbabwe with a final platform to strengthen its bid as Harare seeks to participate in geopolitical discourse through the global body.

Besides hosting the reception, Prof Murwira held a bilateral meeting with Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Ms Beate Meinl-Reisinger, before attending a reception hosted by that country.

Five non-permanent seats on the UNSC are set to be filled today for the 2027-2028 rotational term.

Countries due to leave the council at the end of their terms are Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia.

Under UN rules, non-permanent members cannot immediately seek re-election after serving a term.

Successful candidates will join the council’s five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — as well as current non-permanent members Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia.

In an interview from New York, Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe had faithfully followed the roadmap laid out by President Mnangagwa, whom he described as the country’s Chief Diplomat.

“As Zimbabwe, we have been following the map as approved by His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa on how we have to move towards June 3, 2026,” he said.

“As you know, we started by having endorsement by the African Union as proposed by SADC, which means we have Africa behind us.

“We are the sole candidate of the African Union. After that, we started campaigns and moved in several regions of the world, including the Pacific region, where we were able to get an endorsement. “We then moved to the Caribbean, where we received endorsement from CARICOM countries. We also moved to Europe, particularly Eastern Europe, where we got overwhelming endorsement.”

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe had also been working on reciprocal support arrangements with countries across the globe.

“Besides that, we were also working on reciprocal support arrangements with different countries across the world.

“These countries also include the countries of Central Asia—Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and others in the region—which are firmly behind Zimbabwe’s bid.

“As we came to New York, our strategy was to hold bilateral meetings as well as attend receptions hosted by countries that are also putting forward their candidature to the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

Prof Murwira said that the Zimbabwean delegation in New York was able to attend the Security Council meeting itself, hosted by China.

At the forum, Zimbabwe put forward its views as well as pitched its bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

They then shifted their attention to a reception hosted by Portugal and another by the Czech Republic.

On Monday, Zimbabwe held several bilateral meetings with several countries, including Portugal, which is also contesting against Austria and Germany for two seats allocated to the Western European and Others Group (WEOG).

Harare’s delegation also met representatives from the Philippines and Germany while attending various diplomatic receptions where it continued to canvass for support.

“We are very busy canvassing for support and reminding people what Zimbabwe stands for. Basically, Zimbabwe stands for a peaceful world that respects international law, promotes peaceful coexistence among nations, and advances diplomacy over confrontation through the peaceful resolution of disputes, as demanded by our Constitution.

“We are also reiterating our adherence to and faith in the UN Charter. Zimbabwe’s Constitution is modelled along the objectives of the UN Charter when it comes to international relations. We are looking forward to a very good vote.

“We are optimistic that Zimbabwe will be able to get the support it requires in tomorrow (today)’s vote.”

Zimbabwe remains committed to multilateralism and the sovereign equality of nations, added Prof Murwira.

“Zimbabwe believes in the efficacy and sustainability of multilateralism, where nations sit together at the same table and engage in dialogue. “This can only be achieved when we respect the sovereign equality of states. Among the 193 member states of the United Nations, there is no big state or small state, but rather equal members at the table.

“They may have different-sized economies, but they have equal rights and equal opportunities. This is what can make the world a better place to live. The progress we are making is very steady, and we are looking forward to a successful election,” said Prof Murwira.

He added that they “are very confident that, in line with the instructions of our Chief Diplomat, His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, we are going to do what is necessary”.

The election of non-permanent UNSC members takes place through a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly Hall.

A country must secure a two-thirds majority of votes cast by member states present and voting.

If all 193 UN member states participate in the vote, a candidate will require at least 129 votes to secure a seat.

In the event of a tie or if no candidate attains the required two-thirds threshold in the first round, additional restricted ballots are conducted.

Under this process, votes may only be cast for candidates who received the highest number of votes in the preceding round.

Should the deadlock persist, the General Assembly may broaden the contest to include any eligible country from the unrepresented regional group.