China keen to deepen cooperation with ZDF

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is willing to continue deepening and expanding cooperation with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in military education and training, strengthening assistance for modern equipment and technology, military medicine and logistics support.The PLA is willing explore new areas of exchange and cooperation, and advance the relationship

between the two militaries to a higher level.

Speaking at the 97th anniversary in Harare on Tuesday of the founding of the Chinese PLA, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe has been associated with the People’s Liberation Army from the time of the liberation struggle which ushered in independence in 1980. The People’s Liberation Army contributed immensely to Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

“Many of our combatants were trained and equipped by the People’s Liberation Army. It is pleasing that after independence, relations between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China continued to grow from strength to strength, particularly in the area

of defence and security.

“The story of the People’s Liberation Army is one of strength, unity and unwavering commitment to the principles of peace

and stability. As we honour this remarkable institution today, let us recognise the vital role that defence forces play in safeguarding national sovereignty and integrity as well as fostering international partnerships based on mutual respect and cooperation.” Chinese new Defence Attaché

Senior Colonel Wang Zhenyu said China and Zimbabwe, as well as the Chinese PLA and ZDF, enjoyed traditional friendship that could be traced back to the period of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. Sen Col Wang said shared past experiences and similar aims and

goals had brought China and Zimbabwe closer together.

“Zimbabwe enjoyed China’s full support in her national independence and development, and has also strongly supported China in

international and regional affairs,” he said.

“China and Zimbabwe will be all weather friends, good partners and good brothers, sailing through thick and thin. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Mnangagwa, China and Zimbabwe have adhered to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, taken pragmatic cooperation as the main line, and

promoted new development in bilateral relations.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Zimbabwe Defence Forces have also carried out extensive exchanges and professional communications, and cooperation in various fields has been continuously expanded.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will always be a close trustworthy friend of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.” Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding said Sen Col Wang had rich military experience and had served as a grassroots commander, staff officer of the

Ministry of National Defence of China, UN military observer to the Democratic Republic of Congo, deputy Defence Attache to the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Defence Attache to the Republic of Tunisia.

“I believe that Senior Colonel Wang’s arrival will promote the friendly relations between PLA and ZDF to a new level in the future,” he said