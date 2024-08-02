‘Second Republic rolls out life-changing projects’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The Second Republic continues to successfully implement people-centric, life-changing and high impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the economy through home grown solutions and exploitation of the country’s natural resources, President Mnangagwa has said.

To this end, 2 003 projects were implemented last year, with 1 245 completed while 758 were ongoing.

President Mnangagwa said this in a Compendium of Projects undertaken last year that was compiled by the Office of the President and Cabinet through Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo.

“Pursuant to its transformative agenda, the Second Republic defied all odds and continued to strategically employ home-grown solutions, encompassing exploitation of its natural resource endowments and optimisation of its Human Capital. This is premised on the Whole of Economy approach and the all-inclusive philosophy of the Second Republic encapsulated in the mantra, ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ with the aim of, leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

“In spite of the adversities spanning geo-political factors, climate-induced calamities and the heinous illegal sanctions bent on crippling the country’s economic development, the Second Republic has successfully implemented people-centric, life changing and high impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the economy.”

President Mnangagwa said it was critical to highlight the projects being implemented by the Government.

“Successes recorded are publicised regularly in order to inform the nation on the status of programmes and projects implementation country-wide. This Compendium covers programmes and projects which were implemented by the Second Republic during the year 2023, highlighting remarkable achievements in the country’s development trajectory for the accelerated attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

“Guided by the national development philosophy of collective duty and obligation to diligently work and develop the country, all citizens are urged to remain focused for the accelerated attainment of the national vision of becoming an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.”

In his preface to the Compendium, Dr Gumbo noted that the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, continued to register landmark achievements towards the betterment of Zimbabweans.

“Tangible programmes and projects were delivered across all sectors of the economy with agriculture, mining, social services and transport leading the transformative agenda. The programmes and projects contributed to a stable and sustained economic growth path, recording a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.5 percent in 2023. The socio-economic growth is also evidenced by an increase in local natural resource exploitation, up-scaling of skills, increased employment creation and modernisation of infrastructure and improved livelihoods among other successes recorded.

“This 2023 Compendium is the fourth edition after the 2018-2020, 2021 and 2018-2022 editions. A total of 2003 projects were implemented during the year 2023. Programmes and projects implemented across the country varied from national, provincial to community- based initiatives.”

In his preamble, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin

Rushwaya, said judicious implementation of the e-enabled Whole of Government Performance Management System (WoGPMS) and the Executive Electronic Dashboard (EED), improved project planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting.

“The e-enabled system also enhanced the provision of real-time information for evidence-based decision making and adoption of appropriate interventions. To expedite the implementation of high impact people-centric projects, the Rapid Results 100-Day Cycle Approach was used and remains an effective project implementation strategy,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“The Tripartite, comprising the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Public Service Commission, and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion ensures that regular monitoring and provision of human and financial resources are catered for, albeit challenges. Achievements registered by the Second Republic in the year 2023 were made possible through a disciplined, committed, loyal and astute Government workforce and state actors.”

It was noted in the compendium that projects implemented in 2023 addressed the core needs of the people ranging from provision of basic infrastructure to empowerment programmes and projects.

“The majority of the programmes and projects utilised locally available resources and expertise including labour, generating employment to thousands of people. Going forward increased resource mobilisation, strengthening monitoring and evaluation and retention of critical skills remain central to the delivery of key programmes and projects,” reads the compendium.

According to an overview of the compendium, the 2 003 projects implemented were in the area of infrastructure and utilities, economic growth and stability, food and nutrition security environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management health and well-being social protection, devolution and decentralisation among others.