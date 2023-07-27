Source: China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens –Newsday Zimbabwe

TRADE between Zimbabwe and China increased by 30% last year alone, in what displays continuous and far-reaching ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army reception on Tuesday, the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding assured continued business and opportunities for both countries.

“Our bilateral trade keeps expanding with an inspiring increase of 30% last year. In addition to tobacco, citrus and other fruits are also entering the Chinese market in large quantities,” he said.

“China and Zimbabwe will continue to advance our bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and deliver tangible benefits to both our peoples.”

Through programs supported by the Chinese government and businesses, a significant number of Zimbabwean citizens have visited China for skills training, study, business and tourism before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the same time, we will continue to join hands in safeguarding world peace and stability. As we believe that, our development relies on a peaceful and stable international environment.”