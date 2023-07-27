Source: Ex-convict abuses wife -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE-BASED ex-convict, who did time for rape, has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly abusing his wife.

The complainant in the matter Innah Manane told Harare Civil Court magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Tedious Jeche has been tormenting her since his release from prison in 2019.

The court heard that the accused was convicted for rape in 2008 and served 11 years in prison. Manane pleaded for a protection order against Jeche.

“I have had no peace since he came out of prison. He urinates on me while I am asleep and assaults me whenever I confront him over his weird behaviour,” she submitted.

“He came back from prison with some pen knives which he keeps under the bed and uses to threaten me if I refuse to have unprotected sex with him.”

It was further revealed during proceedings that the accused tested positive for HIV but he was forcing his wife to have unprotected sex with him.

In his defence, Jeche admitted having urinated on his wife, but claimed he was drunk on the day.

“I have been suffering from erectile dysfunction ever since I came back from prison. She is lying that I force myself on her,” said Jeche, who instead accused his wife of having extra-marital affairs.

“I want her to move away from my house because I can see that she is head over heels with her little boyfriend who impregnated her while I was in prison,” Jeche said

Mashavira granted Manane the protection order.