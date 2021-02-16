China says has ‘full confidence’ in Okonjo-Iweala as next WTO head 

0

Source: China says has ‘full confidence’ in Okonjo-Iweala as next WTO head – NewsDay Zimbabwe

China commerce ministry on Monday said it had “full confidence” in Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general of the World Trade Organization after her appointment was confirmed.

In a statement attributed to an unnamed official, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it expected the WTO to restore normal operations as soon as possible after Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, promote necessary reforms, and maintain and enhance the effectiveness of the multilateral trading system. – Reuters 

