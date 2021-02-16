Source: Ex-top cop Mpofu dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

FORMER Zimbabwe Republic Police deputy commissioner Moses Griffiths Mpofu has died.

Mpofu (66) passed away on Friday at the United Bulawayo Hospital after a long illness.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Mpofu’s death in a statement.

He described him as an astute and disciplined officer who excelled in his career until he rose through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner in 1999, which he held until his retirement in December 2003.

Nyathi said Mpofu was a war veteran who crossed into Zambia in 1975 under the banner of Zipra, and was later deployed to the Mgagao and Marogoro camps in Tanzania using his Chimurenga nom de guerre Matswata Witness Mhlanga.

“On attainment of the country’s independence, the late ex-Deputy Commissioner Mpofu joined the police service in 1981 as a patrol officer, and was posted to various stations across the country including Mayobodo, Fort Rixon, Esigodini, Gwanda, Bulawayo Central and Harare province,” Nyathi said.

He said mourners were gathered at number 130, Mahatshula in Bulawayo while burial arrangements would be announced in due course.