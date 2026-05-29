Source: China says trade talks on to address Zimbabwe’s nontariff barrier concerns under zero-tariff scheme -Newsday Zimbabwe

China says ongoing trade negotiations with Zimbabwe will seek to address concerns over non-tariff barriers that could limit the benefits of a new zero-tariff policy granting Zimbabwean exports duty-free access to the world’s second-largest economy.

Speaking during a briefing to journalists on China’s zero-tariff policy and support for industrialisation in Thursday, Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Counsellor Huang Minghai said Beijing was advancing negotiations under the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement for Shared Development (CADEPA) to tackle trade obstacles beyond tariffs.

“Within this two-year window, China and Zimbabwe still need to continue early-harvest negotiations under CADEPA, so that Zimbabwe can enjoy zero-tariff treatment in a long-term, stable and institutional manner consistent with WTO rules,” Huang said.

“We also will advance CADEPA negotiations of two modules respectively on trade and supply chains to solve Zimbabwe’s concerns of non-tariff measures.”

China began implementing zero-tariff treatment on May 1, 2026, for products from 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with Beijing, excluding Eswatini.

Huang said the measure was intended to deepen China-Africa economic cooperation and provide African countries with greater access to the Chinese market at a time of global economic uncertainty and weak trade growth.

He described the arrangement as a temporary two-year scheme introduced while broader CADEPA negotiations continue, allowing African countries to benefit from duty-free access before a permanent framework is concluded.

For Zimbabwe, the policy could provide a significant boost to exports of tobacco, horticultural products, leather, cotton and essential oils, Huang said.

He noted that tobacco previously attracted a 10% tariff while products such as avocados, citrus fruits and macadamia nuts faced duties exceeding 10%.

“Now, these products have enjoyed zero-tariff when exported to China,” Huang said.

However, Huang acknowledged that Zimbabwean exporters would still need to comply with China’s product standards, customs procedures, quarantine requirements and rules of origin to access the market.

“That is the same practice that Chinese products exported to Zimbabwe must also meet the local standards, such as the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA),” he said.

For agricultural exports, Huang said low-risk products including nuts, vegetable oils, leather and cotton could access the Chinese market through simplified procedures, while higher-risk agricultural and food products would require bilateral quarantine protocols and exporter registration.

To facilitate trade, Huang said China had upgraded its “Green Channel 2.0” programme to streamline customs procedures through priority reviews, remote verification and consolidated risk assessments.

He said China Customs had also introduced a certificate-of-origin issuance system for African countries that enables electronic transmission of trade documentation, reducing paperwork and improving customs clearance efficiency.

“Electronic data issued through this system can be transmitted in real time, eliminating the need for companies to submit paper certificates when declaring imports,” Huang said.

Beyond trade, Huang said increased exports could attract more Chinese investment into Zimbabwe’s processing and manufacturing sectors, helping create jobs and generate foreign currency earnings.

He said China remained Zimbabwe’s largest foreign investor, with Chinese companies playing a significant role in mining, manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure development.

Huang cited projects such as Dinson Iron and Steel, power generation investments and industrial manufacturing ventures as examples of China’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive.

“In summary, China’s zero-tariff policy and support in industrialisation embody the principles of sincerity, equality and mutual benefit,” Huang said.

“It connects China’s huge market, capital and technology capability with Zimbabwe’s agricultural and mineral resources, strongly supporting Zimbabwe’s economic diversification and industrialisation.”