Source: ED warns youth against being used by ‘divisive elements’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabwe’s youth to reject politicians who use them as tools to undermine the country’s sovereignty and unity.

Mnangagwa made the call during the burial of national hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Donald Silundi Tshuma at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.

Reflecting on the sacrifices of made by the heroes, Mnangagwa reminded the gathering that Tshuma was a young man when he crossed into Zambia to fight for Zimbabwe’s liberation.

“To the youth, I want to highlight that the late national hero was your age when he crossed into Zambia to liberate our country,” he said.

“We are now enjoying peace, independence and freedom as a result of the sacrifices of our forebears.

“I challenge you, therefore, to defend our revolution and reject those who want to use you as tools to denigrate your country.”

Mnangagwa urged young people to be proactive entrepreneurs across all sectors, including digital technology, laboratories and agriculture.

“Choose to be part of those building our nation as entrepreneurs across all sectors including the digital space and in laboratories and on our God-given land.

“The modernisation, industrialisation and realisation of Vision 2030 are ours together.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuing the revolutionary journey.

“Under my leadership, the revolution still continues.

“As Zimbabweans — from Plumtree to Mutare, Beitbridge to Chirundu — we are clear about this sacred obligation.

“This path will never be abandoned; under the fourth Chimurenga, the revolution persists.”

Highlighting economic progress under his leadership, Mnangagwa pointed out that Zimbabwe’s economy remains on an irreversible growth trajectory.

According to recent reports from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, projections indicate a 6,6% rebound in 2025 with an expected growth rate of 5% in 2026.

“The positive results of our policies are undeniable,” Mnangagwa said.

“Energy, transport, water and information communication technology infrastructure are growing steadily.”

He underscored mining as a key driver of economic growth, with earnings reaching US$7 billion in 2025.

The focus now shifts towards local beneficiation and value addition within the sector.

Furthermore, Mnangagwa highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at empowering local communities through broad-based wealth creation initiatives.

He emphasised reforms in small-scale gold mining designed to increase local participation and promote responsible resource management.

Agriculture also remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

The President noted that improvements in this sector are vital for enhancing national food security and sovereignty: “Our agricultural sector is growing and contributing significantly towards self-sufficiency.”

Mnangagwa reaffirmed his government’s resolve to continue modernising Zimbabwe’s economy and society through inclusive policies that foster sustainable development for all citizens.

His call for youth engagement underscores a strategic vision where every Zimbabwean plays a role in realising a prosperous future rooted in national pride and resilience.