Source: Chinamasa takes over Zanu PF commissariat – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has elevated Mashonaland West provincial chairman and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to a Zanu PF politburo member weeks after the minister threatened members of the Judiciary for ruling against government.

Mnangagwa also appointed his trusted ally, former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa as acting political commissar to replace Victor Matemadanda, the former Defence deputy minister, who was removed from the influential post and shipped to Mozambique as ambassador.

Disgraced former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was redeployed to run Zanu PF business on a full-time basis at the party headquarters.

The changes were announced yesterday by Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo.

“Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, the chairperson of Mashonaland West province, has been appointed a politburo member with immediate effect,” Moyo said during a media briefing.

Two weeks ago, Mnangagwa appeared to have thrown Ziyambi under the bus after he issued a strongly-worded statement that hit at the core of judicial independence.

“Vice-president KCD Mohadi has been redeployed full-time at the party headquarters and will be in charge of party business affairs,” Moyo said.

“Cde Patrick Chinamasa is the party’s acting political commissar until the President appoints a substantive political commissar. The President also announced to the politburo that Cde Victor Matemadanda, who is here with me, the outgoing political commissar, has been accepted as ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique following his redeployment.”

Zanu PF also directed the women and youth leagues to commence elections for all posts as Mnangagwa oils his party machinery ahead of the 2023 elections.

While officially opening the politburo meeting, Mnangagwa said the party should take advantage of the confusion in the opposition camp to win the 2023 general elections.

“The party should never approach the 2023 elections on the basis of an assumed membership. The political landscape is fast-changing with opposition in disarray, the party is exhorted to fully occupy the space through the relevant people-orientated programmes,” Mnangagwa said.

Moyo said this statement had been fully accepted by the party “The politburo upheld and endorsed President Mnangagwa’s call for all cadres and structures of the party to work and focus on preparing on the 2023 harmonised elections.”

Zanu PF denied involvement in attempts to exhume the late President Robert Mugabe’s remains.

“The party and government have absolutely nothing to do with this matter. We also read it in the papers and the President has made it very clear that the party and his government are not involved. This is a matter we believe is between the family of the late President and the chiefs in Zvimba,” Moyo said.