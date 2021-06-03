Source: Police block Zanu PF youth demo, 20 arrested – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

HEAVILY-ARMED police in Mutare on Tuesday blocked and arrested over 20 Zanu PF youth after they demonstrated against the city council for resisting their move to invade Sakubva vegetable and flea markets.

The youth led by secretary Danmore Mambondiyani had convinced hundreds of vendors and informal traders to besiege Sakubva vegetable and flea markets to force their opening after they were closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 last year.

But the move was thwarted by the police who stopped the march from Sakubva to the central business district, resulting in Mambondiyani and about 20 other youths being arrested.

They had also reportedly attempted to meet Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere on Monday to air their grievances.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda said they were still looking into the matter.

Mambondiyani confirmed his arrest, but did not give further details.

“I can confirm my arrest, but I am yet to know my charge,” he said.

Mutare municipal police yesterday also confiscated vendors’ fruits and vegetables.

Council spokesperson Sprein Mutiwi said they were seized with the matter.