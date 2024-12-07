Chinese Embassy brings free medical services to rural communities 

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

The Chinese Embassy has mobilised medical doctors to provide free healthcare services to rural communities in Zvimba East constituency.

Under the programme, doctors and other medical personnel will provide checkups, treatment, and referrals for conditions that require further care.

Announcing the programme at Herbert Chitepo Primary School, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding said the medical team would help bring comfort and care to people in rural areas.

“Moreover, today, I am also privileged to invite the Chinese Medical Team in Zimbabwe to conduct free health checkups on our people here,” said Ambassador Ding.

He said China was always ready to support Zimbabwe’s efforts towards attaining Vision 2030 of transforming the nation into an upper-middle-income society.