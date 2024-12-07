Zim Model Wins Miss Intercontinental Africa

Arts Reporter

Zimbabwean model Amanda Peresu-Moyo has won the Miss Intercontinental Africa title at a pageant held at the Sunrise Remal Resort in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday night.

Amanda, who was in the top five, represented her country well, following the success of Tendai Hunda, who won the same title in 2015. After finishing in the top eight last year at Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Amanda expressed joy over her new crown.

“I am shocked and excited at the same time. I have brought this home,” she said.

The overall Miss Intercontinental crown went to Puerto Rico’s Maria Cepero, who outperformed over 50 other contestants. This win marks the fourth victory for Puerto Rico, with Elizabeth Robinson first claiming the title in 1986, followed by Maydelise Columna in 2010 and Heilymar Rosario Velasquez in 2016.