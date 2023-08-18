Source: Chinese investors rescue female-headed households -Newsday Zimbabwe

SOME 20 vulnerable households headed by women in the capital have received US$400 each from local Chinese businesspeople for various projects to improve their livelihoods.

The funds were released under the China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre (CZEC) to alleviate poverty among women and girls through various income-generating projects which include poultry rearing, detergent making, arts, and craft work.

CZEC chairperson, Steve Ke Zhao, said the initiative came up following a realisation that COVID-19 had impacted negatively on women’s businesses and livelihoods.

“China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre aims to promote effective and meaningful empowerment of communities, especially young girls, and women for sustainable development,” Ke Zhao said.

“CZEC is also trying to eliminate the poverty and dependency syndrome in the Zimbabwean community through capacity building to participate in sustainable and inclusive development initiatives.

“To achieve this, CZEC mobilises communities to participate in various programmes aimed at alleviating poverty.”

He said the China Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarships under CZEC had reserved places for women to improve their chances of success.

CZEC general manager Donald Rushambwa said the organisation was also empowering women through the Zimbabwe Job Fair initiative where the Chinese businesspeople opened opportunities to local job seekers.

Rushambwa said over 25 women got jobs during the first edition of the job fair held last year.

“CZEC has also partnered Chinese women in the past few years who were aware of the challenges being faced by girls in high schools and universities,” Rushambwa said.

“Some donated sanitary pads to the vulnerable girls. Supporting women strengthens the idea of inclusive participation and makes society and the world a better place to live.”