Source: Chinese medical team response to Covid-19 | The Herald

Li Yong, deputy chief physician of the Department of Anaesthesiology at the Second People’s Hospital of Hunan Province, China Medical Team member, explains the principles of testing to a local employee

Due to factors such as Christmas and New Year’s holidays, local family and other folk gatherings in Zimbabwe have increased.

After the Christmas holidays, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased rapidly.

From January 1 to 4, 2021, the number of confirmed cases and deaths of Coviid-19 across Zimbabwe hit record highs many times, and the positive rate of Covid-19 in a single day is as high as 33 percent.

Based on this situation, Dr Chiwenga, the Vice President and Minister of Health of Zimbabwe announced that starting from January 5, the 30-day lock-up period will be entered again and a number of regulations to tighten control will be implemented.

In this case, 18th batch of Chinese aid to Zimbabwe medical teams responded rapidly, at the first time they posted in the local Chinese social media Covid-19 prevention and control knowledge and provide one-on-one psychological counselling to the patients with anxiety.

The medical team communicated and discussed with local counterparts and carried out in-depth guidance for the local fight against the epidemic.

At the medical team resident, the team members strengthened the personal protection process when going out for work and purchasing grocery, and carried out strict protection before going out.

After returning, they strictly implemented the disinfection process and carefully implemented the protection regulations in the team.

At the same time, try to reduce the number of outings as much as possible and make every effort to achieve zero infection for all team members.

For security and resident employees are predetermined in Covid-19 for rapid virus IgM and IgG antibodies, daily monitoring of body temperature and enhance personal protection guidance. — Chinese Medical Team in Zimbabwe.