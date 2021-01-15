PCB Chief Selector has named a 20-member squad, including nine uncapped players, for the two-Test series against South Africa, which commences here on 26 January.

Source: PCB announces Pakistan Test squad for series against South Africa – The Zimbabwean

The players will enter the bio-secure bubble on 19 January and the squad will be trimmed to 16 players ahead of the first Test.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imran Butt, middle-order batsmen Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel, spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, and fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Tabish Khan have been rewarded for their stellar performances in the 2020-21 domestic season, including the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan Ali has returned to the Test side after two years following a highly successful Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in which he was adjudged player of the final and tournament.

Hasan, whose ninth and last Test appearance was against South Africa in Johannesburg, took 43 wickets and scored 273 runs in a fierce and highly competitive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that included match figures of five for 129 and 106 not out in the second innings of the tied final.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that “I want to congratulate all the uncapped players who have made it to the 20-player Pakistan Test squad. These nine players are now just a step away from representing Pakistan in the pinnacle format of the game. As such, they have an outstanding opportunity to step-up show their class and potential, and perform strongly so that they can cement their places for future international assignments.

Schedule:

Jan 26, Tue – Jan 30, Sat, Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

AT National Stadium, Karachi 10:00 AM 05:00 AM GMT / 10:00 AM LOCAL

Feb 04, Thu – Feb 08, Mon, Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

AT Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 10:00 AM 05:00 AM GMT / 10:00 AM LOCAL

Feb 11, Thu, Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

AT Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:30 PM 10:30 AM GMT / 03:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 13, Sat, Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

AT Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:30 PM 10:30 AM GMT / 03:30 PM LOCAL

Feb 14, Sun, Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

AT Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

—

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya