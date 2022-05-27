Source: Chipindura Primary School guard killed in hit and run accident | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Police in Mashonaland Central are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the driver involved in a hit and run accident that claimed the life of a security guard at Chipindura Primary School on Africa Day.

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said the deceased John Mwanga (53) was walking along Bindura-Mt Darwin Road on May 25, this year.

The incident happened at around 8pm.

Ass Insp Ndhliwayo said Mwanga was hit by an unknown vehicle which was travelling from Bindura to Mt Darwin.

“He was hit on the left knee and fell hard on the tarmac. The vehicle did not stop,” he said.

“He was ferried to Bindura Hospital by Tinashe Matangira where he succumbed to the injuries.”

Ass Insp appealed to the public for information that can lead to the arrest of the driver.

He reminded motorists to stop after an accident and render assistance in order to save life.