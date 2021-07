Source: Chiredzi paramount chief dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Online Reporter

CHIREDZI paramount Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in Triangle this morning.

Tshovani was the longest-serving traditional leader in Masvingo province after being bestowed in 1995.

In a related development, Zimbabwe National Army’s retired brigadier-general Fidelis Satuku also died of kidney failure at a military hospital in Mutare.

More to follow…