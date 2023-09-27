Source: Chirumhanzu CCC activists’ trial deferred -Newsday Zimbabwe

GWERU magistrate Princes Tanyanyiwa yesterday postponed to October 26 the trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza and four party activists accused of assaulting Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi.

Cheza (50) and party activists Elias Maduveko (26), Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22) and Courage Mugova (20) face a charge of inciting public violence. The accused were recently granted $500 000 bail each by Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

According to court papers, on August 24, Cheza was driving along Charandura-Chaka Road when he arrived at a road traffic accident involving his car and that driven by Rwodzi’s son, Chengetai.

The court heard that Cheza allegedly shouted at Rwodzi demanding to know why she wanted to kill CCC supporters yet she had won in the harmonised elections.

Cheza then allegedly instructed the four to assault Rwodzi.

Ruvimbo Mutemeri prosecuted.