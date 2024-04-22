Chitown drags feet on multimillion dollar water facility

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Chitungwiza Municipality is under fire for dragging its feet in approving a US$15 million facility that would have transformed the dormitory town into a smart city and a water authority through provision of water, a development that was expected to end the town’s perennial water challenges.

The facility was a smart and green city transformation initiative that was supposed to be implemented under a public private partnership, meant to complement Government initiatives for the development of smart cities, in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle class society.

Chitungwiza Municipality is battling perennial water shortages, exposing the growing population to waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wistmer Investments, a local firm which then secured a multimillion dollar facility that has since been deposited in a local financial institution.

The drawdown of the facility is dependent on the signing of a PPP in accordance with the MoU between the two parties.

Concerns have been raised that if the money remains unused, benefactors of the offshore facility might recall it as seven months have elapsed since the two opened discussions that led to the MoU.

“Recognising that cooperation between the parties will contribute to implementation of the local authority services delivery blue print: ‘A call to action; no compromise to service delivery’, with the first stage of intervention being to modernise the operations of local authorities towards and in line with Vision 2030, thereby further improving the lives and livelihoods of the citizens,” reads the MoU in part.

“Now, therefore, the parties have reached the following understanding, the common objective of this MoU is to strengthen cooperation on private sector (PPP) in the development of Chitungwiza community through the development and implementation of key strategic projects.”

Wistmer has also signed an Mou with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for it to deliver sustainable water to Chitungwiza, Manyame and surrounding areas.

“Zinwa has entered into a transformative partnership with Wistmer Investments in an endavour to address the critical water challenges grappling the residents of Marondera, Chitungwiza, Manyame and the peripherals. Recognising the need for urgent reliable accessible and potable water supplies, the strategic alliance seeks to deliver sustainable solutions that improve the lives and well being of communities across the divide, one of the many key deliverables of a smart and green city,” reads a letter by Zinwa chief executive officer, Engineer Taurayi Maurukira.

Residents associations in Chitungwiza have since expressed dismay at the delay by the municipality to implement the plan and have since organised a demonstration.

Chitungwiza Multi-Stakeholders Forum chairperson Bishop Masamba slammed the municipality for its inordinate delay in entering a PPP to allow residents to start benefiting from the investment.

“The persistent water scarcity in our areas remains unresolved. Furthermore the administration’s delay in entering into PPP agreements exacerbates the situation, we urge swift action to alleviate this pressing issue,” he said.

When contacted, Chitungwiza town clerk, Mr Japson Nemuseso admitted that the deal would transform the town but said they had expressed reservations on some of the clauses in the agreement.

He said the investor wanted a right of first refusal in most projects administered by the municipality and binds the town for 10 years.

“Indeed there has been that delay. The proposal is quite noble and will go a long way in transforming the town grappling with water challenges. But the investor had two issues which we have reservations about. Firstly he wants to enjoy the right of first refusal in all the projects in town and the agreement subsists for 10 years. So we are still engaging the investor to withdraw those clauses and once that happens council has no problem in implementing the deal,” said Mr Nemuseso.

According to the master plan prepared by the investor, there was need to make a strategic investment to extract water from sources such as Muchekeranwa Dam, Harava Dam and Prince Edward Dam, thus guaranteeing continuous water supply to the municipality.

“Moreover to enhance the efficacy of this intervention, there exists a fortuitous opportunity to tap into the subterranean water reservoirs located in Jonas Village within the Seke rural district council area.

“Our findings indicate that a comprehensive feasibility study conducted in 2012, under the auspices of the Japan International Cooperation Agency through NJS Consultancy, unveiled the latent potential of the aquifer to yield no less than eight megalitres daily. The synergistic integration of water from the treatment plant and boreholes drawing from the aforementioned acquifer substantiates a cumulative daily output of 75 megalitres, thereby fortifying the water supply situation,” reads the plan.

The plan envisages Chitungwiza Municipality as a water authority independent from City of Harare where it is getting the bulk of its water.

Daily water requisition in Chitungwiza stands at around 75 mega litres but receives around 23 megalitres from City of Harare, leaving a deficit.

“The water crisis, beyond its humanitarian toll, profoundly impedes the economic development of Chitungwiza, a home to over 1 million people and a thriving hub for small and medium enterprises. Wistmer Investments cognisant of this pressing water deficit, is unwavering in its commitment to orchestrate a meticulous appraisal of Chitungwiza’s water supply system,” reads the plan.