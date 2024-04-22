Intergration of digitalisation key in schools 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Primary and Secondary Education’s permanent secretary Mr Moses Mhike

Gloria Muruva

Herald Correspondent

The integration of information and communication technologies in education is important in empowering students educators and other stakeholders in disaster preparedness and management.

This was one of the conclusions of a two-day meeting on digitalising schools to transform education hosted by the Government and Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI).

The meeting was meant to bring all involved in ICT on board and find ways that support the digital transformation of schools.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education chief director for curriculum development and technical services Cyprion Kent Masocha at a stakeholder meeting in Harare, Permanent Secretary Mr. Moses Mhike said there was a need to come up with concepts on how to enhance ICT in the education sector.

“Our focus is to deliberate on how we can enhance the role of information and communication technologies both within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and across the entirety of Zimbabwe.

“We will specifically pinpoint key domains that require attention, such as ICT infrastructure, e-resources, capacity development, sustainability, and emerging technologies like Al, robotics, and big data,” he said.

Through the alignment of efforts and resources, the Ministry could create a cohesive and efficient system that maximised the impact of ICTs on education. There was a need to recognise and address the greater need for harmonisation of ICT operations and functions. ICT was not only crucial in the education sector but also needed in disaster management.

“While discussing ICTs in education, we cannot overlook the challenges posed by disasters of different magnitudes. Events such as Cyclone Idai, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cholera outbreaks, droughts, and other emergencies have highlighted the critical role of ICTs in disaster response, preparedness, and recovery,” he said.