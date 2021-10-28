Source: Chitungwiza Councillor in massive water projects | The Herald

Zanu PF Chitungwiza Ward 3 councillor John Matiyenga (wearing cap) demonstrating how the solar powered borehole works

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

In a move meant to curb perennial water problems in Chitungwiza, Zanu PF ward 3 councillor John Matiyenga has converted a bush pump into a solar-powered borehole catering for thousands of households.

Furthermore, the councillor is installing two more solar-powered boreholes that are at different stages of installation in St Marys and Manyame suburbs, with one expected to be completed this coming week.

In an interview, councillor Matiyenga said the already completed borehole situated in Manyame Park opposite to Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church was supplying between 18 000 to 20 000 litres of free water daily to the residents.

“We used to have a bush pump but it was occasionally rusty and I scouted for partners including, Smart Cities, which provided a pump.

“I then sourced a 10 000 litre tank, taps, solar panels, a control box and sensors. There is one tap reserved for the old aged people and those living with disabilities while the two others are for every resident. However, when there are no old people the third tap will be open for all,” he said.

Cllr Matiyenga said the borehole is opened from 6 am until 1 pm to allow for water levels to rise and is re-opened at 2 pm until the water in the tank is finished for that particular day.

“Also the one-hour break is meant to allow for the caretaker to have lunch. We felt its necessary to have someone manning the borehole to avoid theft and damages of property,” he said.

Cllr Matiyenga is also carrying out various projects in the ward including drainage clearances among them one that was closed for more than 10 years.

His ward also boasts of being the only ward that has managed to eradicate sewer blockages in the entire MDC-Alliance-led council.