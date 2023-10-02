Source: Chitungwiza mayor rolls out 100-day workplan -Newsday Zimbabwe

NEWLY-ELECTED Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko last week met with stakeholders in the dormitory town and adopted a 100-day work-plan that seeks to improve service delivery.

Maiko told the stakeholders that council was aiming to address water and sewer challenges, rehabilitate and decongest roads as a matter of priority.

He said councillors will work with all stakeholders regardless of their political affiliation.

“We were elected to serve everyone in Chitungwiza irrespective of the political party or background. We would want to improve refuse collection from one day to two days and enforcement of laws on those who would dump garbage will be tough.

“We are going to pursue drainage clearance, water supply, rehabilitate five kilometres of sewer line in hotspots, improve road network and decongest the roads.

“We can address the issue of water within 100 days. What can we do to have water in the short term? We need a solution around this. No investor would want to invest where there is poor water supply and roads infrastructure.”

Maiko also revealed plans to appoint substantive directors for the local authority.

“We want to deal with the issue of acting heads of department. We will advertise to have substantive staff because they will be accountable and act responsibly than to have too many acting people.

“There is a resolution that management should reside here in Chitungwiza. You cannot have a town run by day-to-day tourists.

“It’s like a scenario where the nation is run by people who fly from South Africa every day, spend the day and leave in the evening. You will see the disaster.”

Maiko said council would ensure that bus termini are put to good use to decongest roads.

“We intend to decongest our roads and ensure that traffic laws are observed. We are proposing that our bus termini are put to good use within 100 days,” he said.

“We are going to advertise designated pick-up points and bus termini. We don’t want a behaviour where travellers are picked up anywhere. Cases of people being kidnapped and robbed are on the rise because of this lawlessness.”

The stakeholders included residents, church associations and the business community.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association director Marvelous Kumalo said Maiko’s vision can be achieved if councillors and central government do away with partisan politics.

“There is need for an environment which is conducive to improve service in Chitungwiza. Let’s try to minimise undue partisan or political fights through riding on council issues. When one is elected councilor he removes a political jacket and put on a civic jacket. The focus should be on service delivery.”