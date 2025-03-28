Chitungwiza to hold trade fair

Diana Nherera

This year’s Chitungwiza Trade Fair is set to be a diverse and vibrant event with 15 corporates, 22 SMEs, and two colleges participating.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, will officially open the fair.

Chitungwiza Mayor Rosaria Mangoma, the patron, is expected to attend the fair to appreciate the event.

The event executive for the Chitungwiza Trade Fair, Mr Lexie Mrewa, said the fair is being hosted by the Chitungwiza Publicity Association, an organisation dedicated to promoting and marketing the town’s products and services.

“Its main role is to market and promote Chitungwiza. We believe that there are a lot of jewels inthe town that many people are unaware of,” he said.

“We have so many products coming from Chitungwiza that we take pride in just because they are coming from here.

“A good example is that we have Energy Peanut Butter and Pure Drop cooking oil. Chibuku also started in Chitungwiza, and we now also have Vimbai, another household care product coming from here.

“On the fuel side, we have Glow, Giant, and they also started from Chitungwiza, so as Chitungwiza Publicity Association, we take pride in the products and services coming from here.”

Mr Mrewa said a show like the Chitungwiza Trade Fair is there to give an insight into the potential in Chitungwiza.

“Besides our products, we also need products from outside Chitungwiza for the town to grow,” he said.