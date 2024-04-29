Source: Chivayo divides Zanu PF -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent public appearances with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo have allegedly sparked controversy within the ranks at the ruling Zanu PF party, it has emerged.

Sources within Zanu PF, speaking on condition of anonymity, told NewsDay that Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi were reportedly unhappy with Mnangagwa’s association with Chivayo.

They said Mnangagwa’s recent public appearances with the ex-convict had raised eyebrows within government and party leadership.

“The vice-presidents are wondering what is really happening. Actually, they are shocked. The worst thing is that President Mnangagwa is not even telling anyone what he is up to.

“It is just between him and that boy [Chivayo]. Do not be surprised to hear that he is now a minister. There are some favours being extended to Chivayo.

“Let’s just wait and see, but like I said, soon Chivayo is goingto be given a top position within the party,” the sources said.

Mnangagwa’s public appearances with Chivayo, including reportedly sharing a private jet, have allegedly only served to intensify scrutiny and fuel speculation within Zanu PF circles.

Chivayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and controversial business dealings, has been seen accompanying Mnangagwa at various events.

The two have reportedly shared a private jet, further fuelling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

However, Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira, dismissed the allegations yesterday saying Mnangagwa has an open door policy to everyone.

He said Chivayo had been supporting Mnangagwa’s vision and policies that made him successful.

“President Mnangagwa has made billionaires out of Zimbabweans through his policies. “You look at Chivayo as one of the typical examples. He has been a success because of the policies of President Mnangagwa,”Marapira said.

He said Chivayo was also supporting Mnangagwa’s philanthropic programmes.

“Chivayo is also supporting President Mnangagwa’s vision and he is ploughing back to society.

“This shows the beauty of the President Mnangagwa policies because he encourages the youth and the young to take over the reins of the economy.

“The President is open to everyone and he is open to anyone in the county. His doors are open to each and every Zimbabwean.”

He said Mnangagwa did not bar anyone from seeing him.

“Anyone who wants to see the President is open to do so. He is listening President, if he does not open doors how can he listen?”

But political analyst Tendai Ruben Mbofana said it was not surprising that Chivayo has divided Zanu PF.

“Some Zanu PF bigwigs fear that they might be left with the gravy train, the party has never been united at all but Chivayo will further divide opinion within,” he said.

Another analyst Rejoice Ngwenya weighed in saying Chivayo has imposed himself in the Zanu PF top echelons.

“There is no doubt about Chivayo involvement in Zanu PF. He has used his money to be part of the top leadership and obviously there are people who have been part of the ruling party before independence and they will definitely feel sidelined and threatened because the young man is now close to Mnangagwa,” he said.

During the Easter holiday, Chivayo reportedly breached Zanu PF and government protocol by receiving Mnangagwa at the ZCC Mbungo shrine ahead of Mohadi.

He went on to donate US$1 million to the church to finance its national projects.

Chivayo, whose source of wealth has remained a mystery, claims he cuts multi-million-dollar deals through his company, Intratrek.

He also claims that his lucrative power and energy ventures have a presence in South Africa, among other countries.

The ruling party apologist has in recent months blessed social media influencers and popular musicians with top-of-the-range vehicles and cellphones.