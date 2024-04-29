Source: D-Day for CCC Bulawayo activists -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Bulawayo Magistrates Court is today expected to make a ruling in a case in which Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists are being accused of allegedly defacing campaign posters ahead of the August 2023 harmonised elections.

The three CCC activists are being accused of defacing campaign posters for Soneni Moyo, who is linked to self-imposed party interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The three, former councillor Ernest Rafamoyo (55), Simbarashe Dube (39) and Lovewell Mwinde, were arrested together with former CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba (30) and Tendai Masocha (48).

Siziba won the the Tshabalala-Pelandaba seat as a CCC candidate against Moyo who was a double candidate for the party.

He was recalled by Tshabangu in November last year.

Bulawayo magistrate Shephard Mjanja discharged the case against Siziba and Masocha.

It was the State’s case that on August 16 last year, the three were at Pelandaba shops, where they removed and tore Moyo’s posters.

The court heard that the act was witnessed by Methuseli Bhebhe, who informed Moyo before she reported the matter to the police.