Chivayo lobola robbery: Five more suspects in court

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Five more suspects from Chitungwiza appeared in court yesterday on allegations of robbing the in-laws of businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws of US$74 000 at their farm in Marondera.

Garikai Shangwa (43), Temptation Gerald Dinhidza (44), Arnold Tafirei (38), Tawanda Mushayatu (45) and Mike Mhaka (45) were each facing two counts of robbery when they appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Only the High Court can grant bail in robbery cases. The five were remanded in custody to April 10.

This brings to eight, the number of suspects who have appeared in court in connection with the robbery, after three were arraigned last week.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on March 18, at around 1 am, the eight suspects, along with accomplices who are still at large, raided Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera while armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars.

They reportedly ambushed Petros Mabunhu, a security guard employed by DM Security, assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him repeatedly. They tied his hands and legs with cable ties before forcing him into the farmyard.

There, they encountered another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, and seized his shotgun, which was not loaded.

They also tied Rusike and force marched him to the front guardroom, where a third guard, Medic Zhakata, was also attacked and restrained.

Two suspects were left guarding the three guards while the rest broke into the main house.

They used bolt cutters to break through the burglar screen and kitchen door before confronting Mr Gerald Muteke in his bedroom.

Fearing for his life, Mr Muteke surrendered US$18 000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and two Samsung smartphones (S23 and S24).

The gang then proceeded to Vimbai Muteke’s bedroom, where they demanded cash and keys to the safe.

She handed over US$1 100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35.

Inside the main bedroom safe, the robbers took an additional US$55 000. As the robbers continued their raid, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded with four rounds, advanced toward the house after being alerted of the robbery.

A shootout ensued, with Maruta firing two shots and the suspects firing back three shots. The gang fled with a total of US$74 600 in cash and valuables.

Police later recovered stolen property worth US$3 800. The suspects were implicated in a separate robbery on February 25, targeting Cossam Siminya at his residence.

Around 3am, the gang, armed with pistols, sjamboks, iron bars, and a hammer, broke into Mr Siminya and his wife Precious Makore’s home.

Ms Makore was awoken by the barking of dogs and alerted her husband after hearing banging noises at the back door. She called on neighbours to help while the robbers were forcing their way into the house.

The robbers allegedly confronted Panashe Zhuwawo, who was sleeping in a spare bedroom, and took his cellphone. Neighbours who responded to the call for help fled after one of the robbers fired two shots into the air.

Meanwhile, the gang confronted another resident, Jane Manokore, stealing a 49-inch Samsung television set, cash totalling US$700, a cellphone and other valuables.

The robbers then entered Mr Siminya’s bedroom and stole US$10 000 in cash, an iPhone 14 Pro, a Tecno Spark 8, groceries, and other items.

The suspects also raided a tuck shop on the property and severely assaulted Bosco Chidukudze before stealing a small Samsung cellphone.

The total value of goods stolen in the second robbery was US$13 220 and nothing has been recovered.