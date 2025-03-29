Police to impound vehicles with no number plates

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said they will be impounding all vehicles moving on the country’s roads without displaying number plates.

Government vehicles will not be exempted on this and impounded vehicles will only be released after due processes have been done.

In a statement, the ZRP said the public should note that this applies to all vehicles.

