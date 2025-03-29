Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Online Reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said they will be impounding all vehicles moving on the country’s roads without displaying number plates.
Government vehicles will not be exempted on this and impounded vehicles will only be released after due processes have been done.
In a statement, the ZRP said the public should note that this applies to all vehicles.
Police to impound vehicles with no number plates
Older PostZvishavane robber jailed 43 years
COMMENTS