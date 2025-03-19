Chivayo offers US$100k reward to find robbers

Herald Reporters

TWENTY suspected robbers raided a farm in Marondera belonging to the in-laws of businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo and seized US$74 100 in cash, a pistol and three cellphones, among other valuables, early yesterday morning.

Mr Chivayo has offered a US$100 000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Sources close to the investigations said the gang raided Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera at around 1am, attacking security guards and some family members, who then surrendered the cash after realising they were cornered.

It is suspected that some of the cash was part of the lobola money paid by Mr Chivayo recently. The lobola was widely publicised on social media, a development thought to have attracted the attention of robbers.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the report of a robbery.

He said the gang of around 20 robbers, who are yet to be identified, were armed with rifles, pistols, bolt-cutters, machetes and iron bars. The robbers attacked the farm security personnel then assaulted family members, cut burglar screens, and forced open doors.

“They then gained entry into the family house. They took away US$74 100 cash, a pistol, Samsung S24, Samsung S23, Samsung Galaxy A35, among other valuables,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in the identification and arrest of the 20 robbers to contact the National Complaints Desk on 024 2703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197 or any nearest police station.

Yesterday evening, Mr Chivayo offered a US$100 000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

“It is with utmost regret that I share a very unfortunate incident that occurred at my in-laws’ residence in Marondera during the early hours of this morning, 18th March 2025,” he said on his X handle.

“I strongly condemn such cowardly criminal conduct and kindly request the public to cooperate with the police by providing any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of these offenders.

“To support this public effort, I am offering a reward of USD100 000 in hard cash to anyone who will provide credible information leading to the positive identification of any or all of these shameless robbers, their residential locations or other significant particulars, and ultimately their arrest.

“This reward is offered on a no questions-asked basis, provided any of the culprits are identified and apprehended,” said Mr Chivayo.