Fastjet introduces flights to Lusaka

Herald Reporter

FASTJET Zimbabwe is set to introduce a scheduled flight service from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, starting April 9.

The new route will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fastjet will deploy a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft for this service. The aircraft type is known to provide the versatility to build a sustainable regional network with the right size capacity while offering customers comfortable seating with generous legroom.

Mr Nunurai Ndawana, the Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, yesterday said: “Zimbabwe and Zambia have a symbiotic relationship that cuts across multiple sectors.

“The introduction of this route attests to our commitment and contribution to further economic and social development of the Zim-Zam region.

“For 10 years, Fastjet Zimbabwe has been a proud part of the Zimbabwean community and we are delighted to expand our commitment to Lusaka.”

Mr Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe business chief executive and country head, said no other airline gives travellers an early morning flight option on the Harare-Lusaka route.

“Our flight timings are designed to provide both business and leisure passengers with a full day’s activities in their city of arrival.

“We continue to focus on developing and growing our business morning flight schedule and the Lusaka early morning departure joins other Fastjet sunrise flights to Bulawayo and Johannesburg.”