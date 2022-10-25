Chivhu killer mother claims insanity

A CHIVHU woman, Emelda Marizanhi, who is being accused of killing her four daughters by slitting their throats and setting the house ablaze has pleaded not guilty to the charges arguing that she was not in the right state of mind because of being abused by her husband.

Marizanhi denied the charges when she appeared before High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

She was arrested in 2020 after allegedly killing her children aged nine, five, three and one in cold blood.

In her defence outline, she stated that she was psychotic, in an abusive marriage, and that her husband had numerous love affairs, while he also ridiculed her for bearing girls.

Marizanhi’s husband, Lameck Brandi confirmed the mental illness in her family during cross examination.

Several medical reports proved that Maziranhi was mentally well, which she disputed.

The trial continues today.

