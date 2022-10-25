PPH leading cause of maternal deaths

POSTPARTUM haemorrhage (PPH), excessive bleeding by a woman soon after giving birth, is said to be Zimbabwe’s leading cause of maternal deaths.

This was revealed in a recent report on Performance of Reproductive Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health by Mavin Venge, acting deputy director for reproductive health in the Health and Child Care ministry.

Eclampsia are seizures during pregnancy; while puerperal sepsis is an infection of the genital tract, which occurs from the rupture of amniotic sacs within 42 days of delivery; and APH is defined as bleeding from, or into the genital tract, occurring from 24+0 weeks of pregnancy and prior to giving birth.

Last month, a report by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency revealed that four women die everyday while giving birth in Zimbabwe.

Addressing delegates at the Parliament of Zimbabwe pre-budget seminar in Harare at the weekend, Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus chairperson Goodlucky Kwaramba said unaffordability of contraceptives had resulted in unwanted pregnancies and early motherhood.

In 2019, Zimbabwe faced an acute shortage of contraceptives due to procurement challenges. The country has also been heavily dependent on donors for sexual and reproductive health services (SRHS).

“The budget availed annually was US$16 million for this cause. In May 2021, the United Kingdom announced cutting funding for global health disproportionately with SRHS. It is recommended that the 2023 budget addresses the gap by ensuring a provision for family planning pills to be given for free at all government hospitals and clinics in both rural and urban areas,” Kwaramba said.

“Failure to access contraceptives may lead to escalating cases of unwanted pregnancies and the failure to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.

