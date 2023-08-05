Chivi Central folk revel in Second Republic success stories 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Chadzamira

George Maponga in CHIVI

The Second Republic continues to earn plaudits for the sterling work it is doing to promote rural industrialisation and transform the people’s lives in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Yesterday, Chivi North villagers praised President Mnangagwa for the numerous life-changing developments, which will help the country attain Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.

And to transform their communities, the people promised to resoundingly vote for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF in the August 23 harmonised elections, arguing that there was need to allow the President to finish off his plans for Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the side-lines of a campaign rally addressed by Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary, Dr Constantino Chiwenga at Chigapa Primary School in Chivi North, villagers pointed to signature projects like the Chombwe Piped Water Scheme, building of dams, clinics and schools over the past five years as tangible developments that will make them vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

Mbuya Mweya Gasa of Sarireni Village under headman Madyangove said: “All those who have eyes can see for themselves that the country is on a development trajectory and I will vote for President Mnangagwa because he is a man of development, and a few words.

“We now have Chombwe Piped Water Scheme, which is now giving us running water at our homes and we can also irrigate gardens and supply drinking water to our livestock; that is a milestone for the Madyangove community.”

Sekuru Talkmore Hwarare from Utsinda in the same area, said President Mnangagwa had transformed rural areas in a short space of time.

“We have a clinic here (at Chigapa) that is on the verge of completion, while several roads have been upgraded, making it easier to travel to urban centres to access medicine and other consumables.

“We are very happy that even the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road that was in a very bad shape, is now fully rehabilitated,” said Sekuru Hwarare.

Mrs Regina Mutarisi of Sarireni Village, hailed President Mnangagwa’s devolution agenda.

“‘We are happy with President Mnangagwa and we will vote for him this month because of the devolution programme that has seen boreholes being drilled across Chivi.

“We also have new schools and small dams and this is changing our lives. Here in Madyangove area, the Chigapa-Chibi Growth Point road is now trafficable after being in bad shape for long,” said Mrs Mutarisi.

Mrs Margret Magwati of Batorava Village also promised to vote for President Mnangagwa.

“Even when we look at the ongoing works along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road, we are full of pride as Zimbabweans that we are witnessing landmark positive developments that can only enhance commerce and movement of people.

“This is the Vision 2030 that we are witnessing and we are very happy.”

Other villagers said President Mnangagwa was on the right path and appealed to him to make sure that Chivi villagers benefit from the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam once he is voted back in office on August 23.

In his welcome remarks, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Ezra Chadzamira, said the Second Republic deserved praise.

“We have roads, clinics and dams that have been built or rehabilitated across Chivi and the entire province and we are grateful to our President and Government. The Chivi-Mhandamabwe Road is now in very good shape, so is the Chivi-Madamombe Road and the Chivi-Chomuruvati Road, and we are very happy as a province,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, said the ruling party was headed for landslide victory given the people-oriented developments done over the last five years.

The ruling party National Assembly candidate for Chivi North, Cde Godfrey Mukungunugwa, said President Mnangagwa deserves another term after transforming Chivi.

The rally was attended by senior ZANU PF officials including Cde Paul Mangwana the Secretary for Mines and Mining Development in the Politburo and Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, among others.