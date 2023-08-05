‘Sweep out rotten opposition parties from towns’ 

Zanu PF supporters chant slogans during a rally that was addressed by the ruling party Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi at Dulivhadzimu, Beitbridge, yesterday. — Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

ZANU PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has warned Zimbabweans against voting for inept opposition parties in urban councils in the forthcoming elections.

He said the opposition-run councils, especially those under the CCC had failed dismally to deliver on people-centred services.

The Vice President, said in some instances, the Government had to intervene to save the communities from further agony.

He said poor road networks, shabby solid waste management systems and deplorable water and sanitation facilities had become the order of the day in many urban councils.

Cde Mohadi made the call while addressing multitudes of party supporters at a campaign rally at Dulilvhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge yesterday.

“Zimbabweans this is your time to sweep out all opposition elements in urban centres, where the misuse of ratepayers money has become a culture,” said the Vice President Mohadi.

“We have had to intervene in some instances as a Government to save our citizens from the agony at the hands of these elements.

“We have made sure bad roads are rehabilitated and constructed new ones under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP)”.

He went on; “We have also come up with a number of interventions to fix the challenges in refuse collection and solid waste management in major urban settlements like Harare”.

Cde Mohadi said in Beitbridge, Government has constructed the 11, 4 mega litres reservoir and a new sewer oxidation dam to rescue the CCC run municipality which is failing in the field of water and sanitation.

The Vice President Mohadi also led a clean-up programme along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo highway before the campaign rally to mark the beginning of a clean sweep of urban councils by Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.

He said the revolutionary party was expecting Zimbabweans, especially first time voters, to use their vote wisely in favour of Zanu PF.

“You will note that already, Zanu PF has already been given a lead courtesy of the confusion in the opposition’s camp,” said Vice President Mohadi.

“President Mnangagwa, is the only leader with a known vision and it is because of that that we urge you to vote for our party.

When you vote for Zanu PF you will be voting for development and our capacity to deliver is there for everyone to see”.

He said the ruling party’s campaign had focused more on development rather than fairy tales.

“Thina masikhuluma, asikhulumi inganekwane zika mvundla lo nteleja njongokunye okungama party, (when we talk, we talk development),” added Cde Mohadi.

The Vice President said the electorate must not be fooled by opposition parties and those claiming to have lump sums of money.

He said so far the Second Republic had carried out massive infrastructure development projects including dams and roads construction using locally available resources.

Some major projects, he said include the upgrading of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million.

“Zanu PF, is the force of the past and the future. Zimbabweans must not repeat the mistake of 2018 by voting in their numbers for our party on 23 August,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said the electorate must give President Mnangagwa and his team another five years to carry forward with its programs as contained in the National Developments Strategy 1 (NDS1).

He said Zanu PF has already set the tone to achieve the envisaged Vision 2030.

The CCC, he said failed to field candidates in some areas and in some areas field many candidates because of disorder

He said after winning the war for liberation, the current Government is now seized with the economic emancipation war.

Unscrupulous elements, Vice President Mohadi said, were pushing the prices of goods up in a vain attempt to turn the people against the government.

“However, the Government is alert and has started putting measures in place and the prices have started falling,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe was a rising giant under the leadership of the Second Republic and that the country would soon be a model for rapid development.