Source: Chiwenga hits out at corrupt elements –Newsday Zimbabwe

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday spoke strongly against corruption while addressing thousands of mourners gathered at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, where Zanu PF factionalism manifested as supporters loyal to him and those aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa jeered at each other.

Mnangagwa’s loyalists are campaigning for the extension of his rule beyond 2028 in line with a ruling party resolution to extend his term of office to 2030 despite fierce resistance from grassroots structures, including war veterans.

The resolution was adopted at the party’s annual conference held in Bulawayo last October.

Mnangagwa has, however, repeatedly said he is not interested in extending his term of office when it expires in 2028.

In his address, Chiwenga, who is the Acting President and was presiding over the burial of three national heroes Chenhamo Chakezha Chimutengwende, Ambassador John Shumba Mvundura and Retired Major General Solomon Siziba, spoke strongly against corruption in the country.

“We can only realise our vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society by guarding against and desisting from all forms of actions and misdeeds which undermine the national interests and these include foremost corruption and all forms of related unethical and selfish conduct, especially in respect of business transactions at whatever level, small, medium to large economic units,” he said.

Zimbabweans have read reports of staggering corruption in the country involving tenderpreneurs, top officials in government and Zanu PF.

The beneficiaries of the corrupt deeds are known to flaunt their riches in public.

The factionalism played out, particularly when Chiwenga arrived to a rousing welcome, which saw a section of supporters with placards written “ED 2030 Munenge Muchipo Shumba” remain quiet and seated.

The 2030ists who remained seated were mainly women from the Zanu PF affiliate group Young Women4ED, whose leader is ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera.

Mavetera was also in attendance at the funeral.

They were easily identifiable on the stands with their pink T-shirts written “Young Women4ED”.

However, in the other section, some Zanu PF supporters went wild as they broke into song and dance on the arrival of the former army boss.

A source in Zanu PF’s Harare province said they had a torrid time trying to mobilise party members in the capital to attend the funeral.

Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, who is a top Mnangagwa ally, has been drumming support in the province for the 2030 agenda.

Masimirembwa did not answer his mobile phone during efforts to obtain a comment from him yesterday.

Chiwenga applauded the media fraternity in putting detailed histories of the three national heroes in the public domain.

He called for unity and peace to move Zimbabwe forward.

“Let us all strive to build a habitable, peaceful, economically stable and secure Zimbabwe as a legacy for future generations. It is the duty of each generation to take our nation forward,” Chiwenga said.

“I call upon different sectors of our society, particularly the media and communications fraternity at large, civil society and national interest-driven opposition political parties and other social interest groups to play a positive and significant role in the promotion of nation-building.

“We must remain united as Zimbabweans, pulling in one direction for the purpose of attaining peace, security and prosperity. Despite our divergent political views, we should always remember that we are one people who should be guided by the ethic of transformative politics, where tolerance, forgiveness and Ubuntu take precedence.”

He added: “Lack of respect for each other and petty jealousy are mortal sins which cannot be forgiven here on earth and in heaven.”