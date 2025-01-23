Source: Crisis Coalition in ED2030 pushback –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

CIVIL society organisations in Zimbabwe are reportedly uniting to form a massive movement aimed at challenging the push by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF supporters to extend his term of office.

This development comes amid revelations that Zanu PF plots to push for constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

His second term ends in 2028 and he has clearly said he does not intend to be in power beyond his tenure.

The proposed extension has sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many arguing that it undermines Zimbabwe’s democratic principles and constitutional norms.

As tensions rise, a conglomeration of civil society organisations under the banner of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition yesterday held a consultative meeting and agreed to mobilise opposition politicians and ordinary people to unite against the 2030 push.

The meeting was attended by members of the civil society, who include labour, the church, the informal sector, business, parliamentarians, war veterans, political parties, students, women and youth organisations.

“The primary objective of the meeting was to devise a comprehensive, collective strategy aimed at resisting the erosion of constitutional norms and protecting democratic governance against the backdrop of proposed amendments that threaten to entrench authoritarian rule,” CiZC said in a statement.

“The meeting tasked the Crisis Coalition to build an inclusive broad-based movement, from all sectors of society to defend the democratic space and resist this proposed constitutional amendment.

“This comprehensive approach seeks to unite various stakeholders, including the media, diplomats, community mobilisers and rapid response teams to ensure ordinary Zimbabweans are empowered to engage in this righteous and noble cause.

“The emphasis was placed on the urgency of mobilising citizens across the country to defend democratic ideals and resist any proposed amendments to the Constitution.”

The activists unanimously agreed on the need to conscientise people to vote against the extension of the presidential term limit, should there be a referendum.

“The meeting acknowledged the critical need for robust national mobilisation efforts that prioritise community consultation aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and nurturing a culture of constitutionalism. This mobilisation effort must extend across all political affiliations and should commence without delay,” CiZC said.

“In a proactive step, the meeting resolved to organise and convene an inclusive national all-stakeholders convention that incorporates all stakeholders to prepare for a united response, specifically, a collective Vote NO should a referendum be called regarding any constitutional changes.”

The statement further read: “Moreover, the meeting recognised the importance of employing every constitutionally permissible channel to resist attempts to abolish term limits and prolong Mnangagwa’s tenure in office.

“This includes utilising mass mobilisation initiatives, organising demonstrations, engaging in diplomatic discussion, as well as pursuing public interest litigation to challenge and stop the encroachments on democracy.”

Churches under the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations also urged Mnangagwa to uphold the Constitution by adhering to term limits.