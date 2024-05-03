Christ Embassy heavyweight meets President Mnangagwa

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

Christ Embassy heavyweight and pastor, deputy to Chris Oyakilome Reverend Tom Amenkhienan, has paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House this morning.



The second most powerful man at Christ Embassy who is in the country for the four-day conference that began yesterday was accompanied by Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy and his team.



Soon after arriving in Harare, Pastor Tom was accompanied to State House by Ambassador Uebert Angel where he had a tete a tete with President Mnangagwa.

Pastor Tom showered President Mnangagwa with praises for his great leadership skills and delivered a message from Pastor Chris Oyakilome.



“It is a pleasure to meet this great African liberator and to be in this great nation, where we have been warmly received. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country blessed with so many tourist attractions. However, the most striking aspect is its leader, President Mnangagwa, he is such a listening leader, and is so accessible,” said Pastor Tom.

Reverend Tom also brought with him gifts and prayed with the President.

Christ Embassy is a megachurch and Christian denomination founded in 1987 by Chris Oyakhilome who hails from Edo State, Nigeria.

It has 37000 branches all over the world, and over 130million partners, who partner with the ministry.