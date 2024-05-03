Herentals, Harare City in NRSL top of the table clash

Takudzwa Chitsiga – Sports Reporter

HERENTALS Under-20 coach Stephen Mudawepi believes this afternoon’s game at Mkushi Training Academy (formerly Morris Depot) against ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League leaders Harare City will be a good test to their credentials in the championship race.

Both teams are yet to taste defeats in the race after five games with Herentals Under-20 trailing the “Sunshine Boys” by two points on 13 after their 1-all draw with Shamva Mine.

Mudawepi said they are going to approach the game with caution.

Herentals will be missing the services of striker Silas Azeki through a knock.

“We are ready for the game and we have been training hard, but we did not change much of our techniques as it would give us pressure as a team. We respect Harare City as the log leaders and in the championship race we expect games like these as they test our character.

“We have been doing well in the previous games, but this will be a different game as we are facing a tough opponent who has also done well. We will be missing the services of Silas Azeki who has a knock, but I think we have good replacements. We registered 30 players who can do duty and I hope they will come on board and prove themselves,” said Mudawepi.

Harare City coach, Hebert Maruwa said they are ready for the game and the boys are looking forward to a positive result.

“We are looking forward to the match and we will be playing at a neutral venue considering that it is also our home ground. The players are doing well and I believe their experience from the premier league will help them. It is a game we look forward to and our win against Black Mambas last week will work as a motivator,” said Maruwa.

The other high-profile match in the league will see former Premier League sides Black Rhinos taking on Cranborne Bullets in a battle of the Zimbabwe National Army contest at the Heart Stadium tomorrow.

Northern Region Fixtures:

Today

Herentals U-20 v Harare City (Mkushi Academy), Norton Community v DZ Royal Stars (Ngoni), Scottland v PAM FC (Heart Stadium)

Tomorrow

Ngezi U-19 v Karoi United (Boabab), Black Mambas v Chinhoyi Stars (Mkushi Academy), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Heart Stadium), MWOS FC v Shamva Mine (Ngoni), Golden Eagles v Zambezi C and G (Ellis Robins), CCLee Mhangura v Trojan Stars (Kuwadzana).

Sunday

Agama v Banket United (Pfura).

Eastern Region Fixtures:

Today

Buffaloes v Rusitu Tigers (Mutare Showgrounds)

Tomorrow

St Paul’s Musami v FC Hunters (Rudhaka), Surrey v Masvingo United (Surrey).

Sunday

Mutare City v Tenax (Sakubva), Grayham v Manica Diamonds U-19 (Rudhaka), Midway v Renco Mine (Vengere), Huku FC v Destiny Stars (Mutare Showgrounds), Wangu Mazodze v Triangle (Mucheke), Chiredzi Stars v GZU (Postponed).

Southern Region Division One Fixtures:

Tomorrow

Talen Vision v Nkayi United (Filabusi Govt School 3pm), Bulawayo City v Bosso90 (White City 12pm), Adachi v Zimbabwe Saints (White City 3pm), Ajax Hotspurs v Mainline (White City B Arena 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Jordan Sinnot (Brady Barracks 3pm), Casmyn v Victoria Falls City (Turk Mine 3pm), Mosi Rovers v ZPC Hwange (Chinotimba 3pm).

Central Region Fixtures

Sheasham v FC Wangu Mazodze City (Bata), Black Eagles v FC Platinum (Simbi), West Nicholson v Shabanie Mine (Pelandaba), Dulibadzimu United v Chapungu (Dulibadzimu), Kwekwe United v Tongogara (Zisco Sports Club).

Sunday

Dinson Mvuma v Blanket Mine (Mvuma Primar), Beitbridge United v ZRP Gwanda (Dulibadzimu).

Wednesday

Gokwe North v MSU (Nembudziya High), Blanket Mine v Kwekwe United Long John).