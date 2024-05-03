Herentals, Harare City in NRSL top of the table clash

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Takudzwa Chitsiga – Sports Reporter
Both teams are yet to taste defeats in the race after five games with Herentals Under-20 trailing the “Sunshine Boys” by two points on 13 after their 1-all draw with Shamva Mine.
Mudawepi said they are going to approach the game with caution.
Herentals will be missing the services of striker Silas Azeki through a knock.
“We have been doing well in the previous games, but this will be a different game as we are facing a tough opponent who has also done well. We will be missing the services of Silas Azeki who has a knock, but I think we have good replacements. We registered 30 players who can do duty and I hope they will come on board and prove themselves,” said Mudawepi.
Harare City coach, Hebert Maruwa said they are ready for the game and the boys are looking forward to a positive result.
“We are looking forward to the match and we will be playing at a neutral venue considering that it is also our home ground. The players are doing well and I believe their experience from the premier league will help them. It is a game we look forward to and our win against Black Mambas last week will work as a motivator,” said Maruwa.
The other high-profile match in the league will see former Premier League sides Black Rhinos taking on Cranborne Bullets in a battle of the Zimbabwe National Army contest at the Heart Stadium tomorrow.
Northern Region Fixtures:
Herentals U-20 v Harare City (Mkushi Academy), Norton Community v DZ Royal Stars (Ngoni), Scottland v PAM FC (Heart Stadium)
Tomorrow
Ngezi U-19 v Karoi United (Boabab), Black Mambas v Chinhoyi Stars (Mkushi Academy), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Heart Stadium), MWOS FC v Shamva Mine (Ngoni), Golden Eagles v Zambezi C and G (Ellis Robins), CCLee Mhangura v Trojan Stars (Kuwadzana).
Sunday
Agama v Banket United (Pfura).
Eastern Region Fixtures:
Today
Buffaloes v Rusitu Tigers (Mutare Showgrounds)
Tomorrow
St Paul’s Musami v FC Hunters (Rudhaka), Surrey v Masvingo United (Surrey).
Sunday
Mutare City v Tenax (Sakubva), Grayham v Manica Diamonds U-19 (Rudhaka), Midway v Renco Mine (Vengere), Huku FC v Destiny Stars (Mutare Showgrounds), Wangu Mazodze v Triangle (Mucheke), Chiredzi Stars v GZU (Postponed).
Southern Region Division One Fixtures:
Tomorrow
Talen Vision v Nkayi United (Filabusi Govt School 3pm), Bulawayo City v Bosso90 (White City 12pm), Adachi v Zimbabwe Saints (White City 3pm), Ajax Hotspurs v Mainline (White City B Arena 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Jordan Sinnot (Brady Barracks 3pm), Casmyn v Victoria Falls City (Turk Mine 3pm), Mosi Rovers v ZPC Hwange (Chinotimba 3pm).
Central Region Fixtures
Sheasham v FC Wangu Mazodze City (Bata), Black Eagles v FC Platinum (Simbi), West Nicholson v Shabanie Mine (Pelandaba), Dulibadzimu United v Chapungu (Dulibadzimu), Kwekwe United v Tongogara (Zisco Sports Club).
Sunday
Dinson Mvuma v Blanket Mine (Mvuma Primar), Beitbridge United v ZRP Gwanda (Dulibadzimu).
Wednesday
Gokwe North v MSU (Nembudziya High), Blanket Mine v Kwekwe United Long John).
