Source: Christmas in Zimbabwe

The wet season has not started well. Like last year we had about 150 mls in November and then nothing util a cyclone gave us hope of heavy rain, It did not materialize and we had 20 mls in three days before the blue skies came back. It is clear that if you do not have irrigation, your early crop is pretty much dead. Our climate dictates that anything planted after Christmas is pretty much doomed to low yields because the season is too short.