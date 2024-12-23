Source: Munenga and Mwale Win Airforce Commander 2024 Open Chess Championship
FM Douglas Munenga(2300 Rgt) and Naomi Mwale(1734 Rgt)decided to end 2024 on an epic note by bagging the Air Force Commander Open Chess Championships that attracted over 100 seasoned Chess players.
In the Open Section Fide Master Douglas Munenga won in a star- studded field which had the highest rated International Master Gillian Bwalya. Richmond Phiri,Stanley Chumfwa and Kelvin Chumfwa are International Masters who watched as Mulenga walked to the podium. In the final round he elbowed IM Richmond Phiri to finish with 7/8 games they played.
*FM Munenga Douglas* bagged the championship in the open section with an impressive performance of 7/8 points ahead of prolific seasoned Zambian chess Masters such as *Timothy Kabwe (2170 Rgt)who minted silver with 7/8 points and *IM Stanley Chumfwa(2218 Rgt)* who minted Bronze with 6.5/8 points.
*Others who couldn’t match the prowess* of Munenga with six (6)points were CM Godwin Phiri,Micheal Kaoma,IM Richmond Phiri,FM Handiya Joseph and Justine Daka to mention a few.
*Spoiler of the day!*
*IM Gillian Bwalya (2360 Rgt)* aka Africa ‘s Chess Guru finished on 15th position with 5.5/8 points…He seriously received elbows and one of the elbow came from Timothy Kabwe aka Komodo Dragon (Training continues !).
*(B)Women Section*
The darling of Zambian Chess and *2024 Women Zambia National Team Qualifiers Champion* Naomi Mwale activated her sensational chess skills by bagging the highlighted Championship with an *impressive performance of 7/8 points.*
Trailing her on second position was *Khoa Lutupo(1746 Rgt)* of Namibia who finished with 6.5 points …She minted Silver Medal.
Bronze Medalist was *Bwalya Margret(1614 Rgt)* with 5.5 points.
*WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale(1906 Rgt)* finished on fourth position with 5 points and *WFM Constance Mbatha(1849 Rgt)* on 12th position with 3.5 points…*Chess is not for the faint hearted folks!*
*The road to the crown!*
*Naomi Mwale* had 7 straight wins against WCM Lubuuto Bwalya-Mulwale ,Kawesha Innocentia, Namwai Alinuswe V, Mweetwa Victoria, Bwalya Margret,Chemba Joana and Likando Namakau Naomi Likando …Her only blemish was a loss against Khoa Lutupo of Namibia .
We therefore extend our *congratulatory message* to FM *Douglas Munenga and Naomi Mwale* for being crowned *2024 Air Force Commander Open Chess Champions…Well done!*
