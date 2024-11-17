Chrome miner trapped to death 

0

Source: Chrome miner trapped to death – The Standard

A Honde valley man died after he was trapped underground while digging some chrome ore in Mvurwi.

Remember Muranganwa (29) died on the spot after he was trapped underground.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed  the death of Remember Muranganwa (29).

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mvurwi where a miner was trapped to death while digging ore at Ometh farm, Mvurwi,” Chikasha said.

Muranganwa was trapped  on November 13 together with Million Chimunyemba.

One of their colleagues managed to rescue Chimunyemba who escaped unhurt, but Muranganwa could not make it.

A police report was filed and his body was taken to Mvurwi Hospital.

