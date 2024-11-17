Source: Man nabbed for killing python – The Southern Eye

A 52-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man who allegedly hunted a python and skinned it is now in trouble.

Victor Moyo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts on Thursday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on November 7 at Zondo farm dam in Plumtree, the suspect spotted a python in water and managed to drive it out of the dam with the help of his friends.

Moyo killed the snake and skinned it.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

The matter was remanded to November 20 and he is out of custody.