Source: Church amplifies call for peaceful polls – The Southern Eye

Zimbabwe Council of Churches national moderator Dave Mukandatsama (left) with a congregant during a peace prayer session in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province, on Wednesday

CHURCH leaders from different denominations held joint prayers in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province on Wednesday for peace to prevail before and after the elections.

The prayer meeting was held under the umbrella body, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) as the country edges towards the polls.

ZCC national moderator, Dave Mukandatsama, said messages from scriptures advocated for peace to prevail.

“Zimbabwe will be holding elections on August 23 and it’s an opportunity for us to put some people in power. Let us go and vote and put power to those we choose. It is important to vote. By not voting, you lose the right to complain,” Mukandatsama said.

There are 12 presidential candidates.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election for a second-term, has pledged peaceful polls.

Critics, however, doubt his sincerity as some Zanu PF members have been named as perpetrators in recent recorded acts of political violence.

Last week, independent election watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) launched roadshows to promote tolerance among political parties and their supporters.

Zesn launched the Vote in Peace campaign roadshows at Nkayi business centre, Matabeleland North province on Friday before heading to Gokwe and Magunje in Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces, respectively.

Elections in the country have perennially been disputed largely owing to violence and intimidation.