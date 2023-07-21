Source: Cure Children’s Hospital receives major facelift – The Southern Eye

Cure Children’s Hospital (CCH) was established in April 2021 to provide orthopaedic care to children with such disabilities as clubfoot, bowed legs and knocking knees.

THE country’s only hospital providing orthopaedic care to children with disabilities in Bulawayo is now offering lessons to students while admitted to the institution to ensure they do not fall behind.

Located adjacent to United Bulawayo Hospital, Cure Children’s Hospital (CCH) was established in April 2021 to provide orthopaedic care to children with such disabilities as clubfoot, bowed legs and knocking knees.

The hospital was refurbished by the Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust in partnership with the government.

CCH executive director Jonathan Simpsons said the institution was going an extra mile to ensure students do not miss learning, while admitted to the health facility.

“We have a team within our hospital which will be taking care of children in terms of their educational needs,” Simpsons said.

“While they are here, we are saying it’s not just a hospital, we say the children are welcome.

“Some of them will be in pain so sometimes they need to be distracted and they also need to just have fun because children are children.”

Simpsons added: “We have staff members who are trained and qualified.

“If a child is admitted here and they may be doing Grade Six, we have enough resources and that can help them through their coursework while they are here.”

The hospital recently trebled its bed capacity from 18 to 58.

Simpsons said they had carried out 1 700 procedures since the facility was opened in 2021.